Whataburger continuing to feed furloughed federal workers despite end of shutdown

SAN ANTONIO - Although the government shutdown came to an end Friday with legislation that grants temporary funding to allow employees back to work with pay, Whataburger has agreed to continue to feed those affected.

Starting Saturday morning, furloughed workers are able to cash in on a free taquito and coffee from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. every morning until further notice.

The offer is valid at participating locations and is only redeemable for in-restaurant orders. The offer does not apply to drive thru or mobile orders.

Government employees must present their valid federal government-issued ID in order to get the freebie.

The deal is intended to help government employees who are still getting back on their feet.

We’re aware of the recent reopening of our federal government, and we remain committed to helping our friends and neighbors get back on their feet. The offer begins tomorrow from 6 to 11 a.m. every morning until further notice. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 25, 2019

