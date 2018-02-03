Whataburger giving couples chance to win free food for a year in #WhataloveContest

HOUSTON - If you enjoy a date night that includes a patty melt meal from Whataburger, then the restaurant chain's latest contest is for you.

Whataburger has launched its #WhataloveContest, where couples can share their date experiences at its restaurants by posting photos on social media.

If you win, you'll get free dates to Whataburger for a year.

That adds up to about 104 meals for you and your sweetheart, and all you have to do is snap a photo of your Whataburger date night.

The contest will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 until noon.

Click here to get the official contest rules.

