Whataburger offering chance to win $5,000 scholarship, four years of free burgers

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger is hosting a scholarship contest the entire month of May to help promote the company’s world-changing idea campaign.

Students who think they have the next big idea to change the world for the better are encouraged to submit an entry.

The #WhatabigIdeaContest offers students a chance to win up to a $5,000 scholarship and the ultimate prize -- free Whataburgers every week for four years.

The free burgers are part of the Whataburger for College prize.

There are three different levels contestants can enter:

$5,000 - Make a video.

$1,000 - Take a photo.

$500 - Publish a post.

Get the full entry details for each category here.

Three winners will be chosen from three different regions, making a total of nine winners.

Texas is its own region -- because of course it is.

