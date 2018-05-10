Whataburger offering chance to win $5,000 scholarship, four years of free burgers

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger is hosting a scholarship contest the entire month of May to help promote the company’s world-changing idea campaign.
Students who think they have the next big idea to change the world for the better are encouraged to submit an entry.
More News Headlines
The #WhatabigIdeaContest offers students a chance to win up to a $5,000 scholarship and the ultimate prize -- free Whataburgers every week for four years.
The free burgers are part of the Whataburger for College prize.
There are three different levels contestants can enter:
$5,000 - Make a video.
$1,000 - Take a photo.
$500 - Publish a post.
Get the full entry details for each category here.
Three winners will be chosen from three different regions, making a total of nine winners.
Texas is its own region -- because of course it is.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.