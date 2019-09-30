Whataburger unveils new breakfast burger

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger unveiled a new menu item Monday -- a breakfast burger, and you can officially buy one starting tonight.

Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, you'll get a chance to order the breakfast burger between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. for a limited time only.

"Anytime we talk about the breakfast burger, people get really, really excited," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler.

The burger will feature a junior burger patty, cheese, hash browns, creamy pepper sauce, two slices of bacon and a freshly-cracked egg, according to the company's website.

Want some free Whataburger swag? The burger chain is hosting a live trivia and tasting event at the Whataburger in San Marcos at 1004 N. State Highway 123.

The trivia event will take place Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. and is open to everyone.

