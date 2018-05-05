What's at stake in the 2018 Northside school bond vote?

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County voters are deciding Saturday whether to approve an increase in taxes to fund a $848.91 million bond campaign for Northside Independent School District.

While the bond is summarized on voters' ballots, here's a quick breakdown of what the bond includes.

How much is the bond worth?

The bond is worth $848,910,000.

What will it fund?

According to NISD, the 67 percent of the bond will go toward renovating existing schools, including improvements to infrastructure, technology and security. The district said it will use some of the bond money to install bullet-resistant security lobbies at 44 elementary schools and make safer doors.

In addition, the district will also build another high school, middle school and two elementary schools outside Loop 1604, along with more classrooms at existing campuses.

According to NISD, the high school would be built in the area of Galm Road, the middle school would be built in the area of Kallison Ranch and one elementary school would be build in the area of FM 471 North and the second elementary school would be go up the area of the Village at WestPointe North.

The bond will also fund the creation of a new public service magnet school program at Marshall High School.

The NISD Bond website summarizes what will be included in the bond:

In addition to addressing aging schools, other highlights of the bond include building bullet-resistant security lobbies at 44 elementary schools, adding and improving campus technology, replacing air conditioning and heating infrastructure, providing shade structures on all elementary campus playgrounds, and adding a new public service magnet school program on the campus of Marshall High School.

An 11-minute video on NISD's school bond 2018 website explores the improvements that will be made at each campus.

How much will the bond cost homeowners?

NISD predicts the bond will cost homeowners 4 cents for every $100 their home is worth. NISD said its predictions have always been over-estimations and actual increases never exceeded their projected costs.

