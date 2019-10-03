Wheelchair-bound man in critical condition after stabbing on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the stabbing happened near McCauley Avenue and Barlite Boulevard, just west of I-35, on Thursday afternoon.

Passersby found the wheelchair-bound victim lying under a tree with stab wounds and called in the stabbing, police said.

The victim was unable to cooperate with investigators due to the nature of his injuries.

Police said they do not have a description of the attacker, nor were there any witnesses at the time of the stabbing. They did, however, recover the weapon, which was with the victim when he was found, police said.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

