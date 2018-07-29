When a disabled couple fell on hard times, this police officer went into his own wallet

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer is being applauded for going beyond his job description to help a disabled couple that fell on hard times.

The police department on Saturday tweeted a photo of Officer Loy Garcia reaching into a grocery store freezer for lunch meat -- but it wasn't for him.

Police said that Garcia had responded to a location where a disabled couple shared that they were struggling to make ends meet.

"The situation touched him so much that he went to the nearest store and bought them groceries," police said.

The kind gesture drew responses from some on Twitter. One person said "That man has a heart of gold."

Everyday, police officers respond to a variety of calls for service. Officer Loy Garcia recently responded to a location where a disabled couple was struggling to make ends meet. The situation touched him so much that he went to the nearest store and bought them groceries. #SAPD pic.twitter.com/FmsFWGTI2w — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) July 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.