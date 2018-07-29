News

When a disabled couple fell on hard times, this police officer went into his own wallet

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer is being applauded for going beyond his job description to help a disabled couple that fell on hard times.

The police department on Saturday tweeted a photo of Officer Loy Garcia reaching into a grocery store freezer for lunch meat -- but it wasn't for him.

Police said that Garcia had responded to a location where a disabled couple shared that they were struggling to make ends meet.

"The situation touched him so much that he went to the nearest store and bought them groceries," police said.

The kind gesture drew responses from some on Twitter. One person said "That man has a heart of gold."

