Where to celebrate spring break in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - From the heart of San Antonio to the outskirts of New Braunfels, there are tons of places you can go for spring break.

The weather is looking a little mixed for spring break, so keep your options open for indoor and outdoor activities.

Looking like it's going to be an outside day? There are 207 parks in San Antonio. Seriously. Click here for the full list and to find the park nearest you.

There are 15 parks in New Braunfels, including Landa Park which features paddleboats and mini golf for just $3 per person. The Landa Park Miniature Train will also be in operation during spring break.

Saturday might get up to 80 degrees, which means it's splash pad weather! There are several splash pads around the city which include the Pearl, Pearsall Park, Lincoln Park and Fischer Park, which is located in New Braunfels.

There's rain in the forecast for spring break as well, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun.

Click here to get some ideas for family friendly indoor activities around the city.

