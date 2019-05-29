Get free donut at Duck Donuts on National Donut Day

SAN ANTONIO - Duck Donuts is offering a free donut to anyone who visits on National Donut Day, June 7.

Customers will receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut -- no purchase necessary.

Each location will host a Sweet Summer Beach Bash to celebrate National Donut Day and showcase the donuts of summer.

“Our warm, delicious donuts are a vacation for your taste buds and we look forward to serving our classic donuts all day to our loyal customers," founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company, Russ DiGilio said.

Starting June 3, all Duck Donut locations will see the return of limited-time summer combinations like:

Citrus Pop - Orange icing and lemon drizzle

Neapolitan - Strawberry icing with Oreo crumbles and marshmallow drizzle

Patriotic Pop - Glazed with patriotic sprinkles

Key Lime Pie Pop - Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs

Duck Donuts San Antonio is located at 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 113.

