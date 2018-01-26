Where to safely dispose of household hazardous waste, old medications

SAN ANTONIO - Need to get rid of household hazardous waste and old medications?

Residents can safely dispose of the items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bulky Waste Collection Center at 2755 Rigsby Ave.

Eligible hazardous materials include antifreeze, motor oil, paint, pesticides, batteries, old computers and cellphones.

Residents can also take unwanted medications to be disposed of safely and in a proper manner to the event. Needles and other "sharps" will not be accepted.

A recent copy of the resident's CPS Energy utility bill and a picture ID will be needed for the hazardous waste collection, but not for the disposal of medications.

Click here for more information on the household hazardous waste event.

Click here for more information on the old medications disposal event.

