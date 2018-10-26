WhereIsMyBuddha: San Antonio salon owners looking for 7 1/2 foot stolen Buddha statue

SAN ANTONIO - A seven and a half foot Buddha statue was stolen Wednesday night from JD’s & Victor’s Hair Studio in the 100 block of South Zarzamora Street.

“It’s a huge one-of-a-kind, hard to miss Buddah so we’re assuming someone probably knows where it is,” owner Victor Garcia said.

Garcia said the Buddha has become an icon and people frequently take photos with the statue and rub his belly for good luck.

The 250-pound statue, valued at more than $1,500, has been at the store for six years, the last three of which have been outside on the front porch.

Garcia filed a police report and is asking for the public's help to bring big Buddha back home. #WhereIsMyBuddha

Anyone with information is being asked to call the non-emergency number for the City of San Antonio at 210-207-7410.

