White supremacy groups very active at Texas college campuses, ADL says

TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League said that Texas campuses are the most frequent targets of white supremacist propaganda.

From Sept. 2, 2017 to May 31, 2018 the ADL's Center on Extremism recorded 292 incidents of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses. Since September 2016, Texas campuses have seen more than 60 instances of white supremacist propaganda.

“Our Southwest Regional Office, which covers most of southern Texas from one end of the state to the other, has been very busy documenting and responding to white supremacist fliers, banners, graffiti and appearances on college campuses over the past two years,” said Dayan Gross, ADL southwest regional director. “We’re concerned about this increase in activity and the effort to recruit young people to support their bigoted, hate-filled worldview.”

In December 2017, the ADL reported that the hate group responsible for fliers found on several occasions at Texas State University was ramping up its activity across Texas.

The hate group, Patriot Front, is known to hang banners on college campuses and overpasses and has distributed fliers, posters and stickers promoting its agenda. The group is also known for demonstrations and marches.

Members of the group "maintain their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it only to them," according to the ADL.

The organization is one of many increasing its activity in Texas.

