Who killed James Willie Edwards?

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs a tip to help solve the shooting death of James Willie Edwards.

The 48-year-old man was found dead May 10 around 1:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Harlow Drive.

Officers found Edwards with multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway in between two buildings, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

A reward of up to $5,000 will be paid for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

