'Why would he hurt her?': Mother of woman found shot to death in Poth home

POTH, Texas - It's like a bad dream from which Margaret Hosseini-Browder can't wake up.

"I just want to know why he did it," she said through tears. "She loved him and he knew it. Why would he hurt her?"

Hosseini-Browder is reeling from the news that her daughter, Justine Hosseini-Waclawczyk was slain early Sunday morning. The 21-year-old woman was found dead in her Poth home on the 400 block of North Carrol Street along with Andrew Toscano.

Police responding to a call regarding a verbal disturbance and shots fired a little after 12:30 a.m. found John Waclawczyk, Hosseini-Waclawczyk's 21-year-old husband, also at the home. Waclawczyk was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and remains in the Wilson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Hosseini-Browder remembers her daughter as a loving and lively woman.

"My daughter had a heart for the Lord and a heart for people," Hosseini-Browder said. "And it was ultimately that heart that blinded her from seeing the danger at the end of the road for her."

She described a controlling relationship between Waclawczyk and her daughter, and said she saw the physical and emotional abuse.

"And she told me many times that nobody believed in him and she believed that he could be the man that nobody else saw. And ultimately that's why she stayed," Hosseini-Browder said.

Hosseini-Browder did not know Toscano, though Poth Police Chief Gerald Sanchez said the two victims and Waclawczyk were all friends.

Noting that the investigation was still in the early stages, Sanchez also said investigators haven't turned up any indications of domestic abuse so far. From what they have seen, he said, "something else happened besides family violence or whatever else."

Whatever the motive was it ended Justine Hosseini-Waclawczyk's life.

"I believe true justice will be served when he stands before our Lord but until then I will do everything in my power to make sure he takes his last breath from behind prison bars," Hosseini-Browder said.

