Wife of man gunned down at MLK Food Mart 1 year ago still searching for answers

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday marked one year since 41-year-old Nicholas Ciarrocchi was fatally shot in the parking lot of the MLK Food Mart.

One year after his death, investigators are still searching for clues.

Police said the shooting occurred just after midnight on June 6, 2017 in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, officers arrived to find Ciarrocchi shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a blue Toyota Corolla parked in the rear parking lot of the MLK Food Mart. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Ciarrocchi's wife, Katrina Ornelas, said her car was missing before the shooting and only found out what happened after seeing the story on KSAT.

On Sunday, Ornelas organized a memorial at the MLK Food Mart where her husband was shot. She said she's not giving up and hopes the gunman will be brought to justice.

"I know we're getting closer," Ornelas said. "I know we're getting closer. We will find that killer. Someone will snitch to bring safety to our wonderful community."

The couple was about to celebrate their three-year anniversary when Ciarrocchi was fatally shot.

