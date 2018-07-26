Wild Weekend: Camel, ostrich, zebra races at Retama

SAN ANTONIO - It’s going to be a wild weekend at Retama Park Race Track, with camel, ostrich and zebra races between the horse races.

Wagers on camel, ostrich and zebra races aren’t allowed, but there will be meet and greets available and photography will be allowed.

Meet and greets with the animals will be Friday from 5-6 p.m. and horse races will start at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s wild animal races will take place between horse races three and four, five and six and seven and eight.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday at Retama. Admission is $7 per adult, $4 for military and children under 12 are free.

