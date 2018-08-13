Will jurors believe David Gomez's self-defense claim?

SAN ANTONIO - A jury began deliberating Monday afternoon in the murder trial of a 51-year-old man charged in the slaying of his trucking company business partner.

David Gomez doesn't deny that he killed Isaac Flores, 45, on April 7, 2015, at their North Side office in the 900 block of Bitters Road.

During an interview he had with police after the slaying, which the jury viewed, Flores said he had no choice but to open fire on his partner.

"He was coming over the desk. I had my gun in my hand and said, 'Stop, stop,'" Gomez said on the video. "He is so enraged, and pulling it (gun) out made him madder. He was so red and swollen that, I swear, it would be me dead there."

But prosecutor Stephanie Franco told the jury in opening arguments that "self-defense is not a shield you get to stand behind when you commit murder."

Franco said money and personnel troubles plagued the business and ended in murder.

If the jury finds Gomez guilty of murder, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

