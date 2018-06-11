Win free Chick-fil-A for one year at new restaurant opening in Balcones Heights

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas - Chicken fans are celebrating the opening of a new Chick-fil-A in Balcones Heights.

The restaurant will open June 21, and the traditional First 100 celebration will take place.

"A family-friendly overnight First 100 party will pop up in the new Balcones Heights restaurant parking lot at 6 a.m. on June 20. Each fan hopes to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals,” said a spokeswoman.

6-day-old abandoned moose befriends family, begs for attention

The deal includes 52 meals consisting of a Chick-fil-A sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage.

Matt Arnett, the operator of the new location, started working as a Chick-fil-A team member in 1999 before becoming an operator at an Ohio location in 2006.

Now, Arnett and his wife, Eusonida, are opening the Balcones Heights location for Chick-fil-A fans.

Sensational Six honor late friend who died of cancer in heartwarming photo

"A tradition going back more than 14 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebration has given away more than $34 million in free food through 2017 and continues to be the chain’s signature grand opening event,” said a spokeswoman.

Rules for the First 100 campout can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.