WINDCREST, Texas - Windcrest police are trying to find a robbery suspect they say hit a credit union Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators released these pictures of the man they believe was involved.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union.

Police believe the man got away in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.