Winner of $560 million lotto prize refuses to claim winnings, wants to remain anonymous

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire - A woman in New Hampshire is refusing to claim her $560 million lotto winnings as she fights the state's Lottery Commission on its policy to reveal the identities of lottery winners.

According to a complaint obtained by ABC News, "Jane Doe" said she made "a huge mistake" when she signed the back of the lottery ticket and is now suing the commission to “maintain her privacy and to have the trustee of a designated trust be the public face of the winning ticket.”

Per ABC News, "Jane Doe" is requesting to be exempt from the “Right to Know Law” in the state.

The woman bought the ticket from Reed’s Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire and could have received the winnings starting Jan. 22, but she said she followed the instructions on the lottery website and signed her name – unaware she could have a trustee sign on her behalf and remain anonymous.

Her attorneys, according to ABC News, asked if she could have a trustee sign the ticket instead, with the commission present, and her attorneys' requests were denied on the grounds that it would make the ticket invalid.

Now, her attorneys are arguing that revealing her identity could put her in danger.

