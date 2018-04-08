Winner of Battle of Flowers Parade art contest revealed

SAN ANTONIO - More than 200 students from 25 local high schools competed to have their artwork featured on the Battle of Flowers Parade program.

On Sunday, the winner of the contest was announced, along with runner-ups.

Roosevelt High School student Daniela Leal won the cover art contest and her piece will be featured on 18,000 souvenir programs for the event.

"I heard it over the phone, from my teacher, and I kind of thought she was joking," Leal said. "She said 'I know something you don't, you won.'"

Leal also received a $500 cash prize for winning the contest.

Elizabeth Mueller of Incarnate Word High School won second place.

Lucas Jalomo of Churchill High School, Megan Alejos of Edgewood Fine Arts Academy and Maitri Bhakta, John Jay High School received honorable mentions.

The parade will take place on April 27. All the parade action will be broadcast on KSAT 12.

