Winning Powerball numbers drawn, did you win?

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.

But with Mega Millions at a US record $1.6 billion, you could say Powerball's potential payout after Saturday's drawing is just a measly $476 million.

If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history.

The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25 percent right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.

