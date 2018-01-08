Winter is here: Video shows frozen beach in Massachusetts

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass. - It’s so cold in North Falmouth, Massachusetts, the beach is frozen solid.

Ryan Canty published to YouTube a video of Old Silver Beach, but rather than waves rolling in, viewers see miles of ice.

The video has been viewed more than 790,000 times since it was posted Sunday.

“It’s about 20 below; looks like Antarctica right now,” Canty can be heard saying in the video.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures below freezing in that area over the weekend.

Watch the video below:

