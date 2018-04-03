With help from Harlandale ISD students, Whataburger announces latest food comeback

SAN ANTONIO - Students at Harlandale ISD's Stem Early College High School helped Whataburger announce their latest food comeback in a video that was released on the company's Twitter page.

Physics and robotics students used concepts ranging from gravitational mass to momentum to kinetic energy and created a 25-foot-long Rube Goldberg machine out of Whataburger-branded items including cups, table tents, to-go bags and even a cape from the Whataguy mascot.

In the video, the machine begins with an orange toy airplane and ends with the pulling back of the orange-and-white striped curtains on Whataburger’s latest limited time offer: The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich.

RELATED: Here's how to get your hands on a Whataburger Fiesta medal

RELATED: Whataburger pledges $1.65 million for Harvey recovery

“It really taught us valuable lessons,” Esmeralda Castillo, one of the student project managers said. “We learned about how to work in groups, how to complete a project on time, how to work under pressure … valuable skills you’re actually going to need in the real world.”

The Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is three chicken strips along with two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, buttermilk ranch and Whataburger's signature Buffalo Sauce.

You can view the video below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.