Witness claims convicted murderer killed ex-girlfriend, burned body parts on grill

SAN ANTONIO - A witness testifying in the trial of a man who was found guilty of killing a man and burning his body in a barbecue grill said the defendant committed another murder.

Vanessa Gonzales claims convicted murder Daniel Lopez killed his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and later burned some of her body parts on a barbecue grill.

“Parts being put into the barbecue pit and then closed. You see smoke and stuff coming out of the barbecue pit,” Gonzales told the court.

Lopez was convicted in June in the 2014 murder of Jose Menchaca. He is currently being sentenced in that case.

Security in the courtroom has been tense, with armed guards standing by during testimony in the sentencing phase.

