Witness leads SAPD to driver accused of fleeing scene after striking woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a driver accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 20-year-old girl with his car Saturday night.

Police were called to Randolph Boulevard and Wayland Way around 8 p.m., according to a sergeant at the scene.

The driver drifted off the roadway, struck the woman and crashed into a building before fleeing the scene, police said.

A witness followed the driver and let police know where he was. Police caught him two miles away from the crash scene, the sergeant said.

Police believe the driver may have been intoxicated.

The victim is in serious condition, police said.

