West Side shooting possibly linked to dispute at strip club, witness tells police

SAN ANTONIO - A witness told San Antonio police that a shooting in a West Side neighborhood that left a man "gravely injured" may have been the result of a dispute at a strip club.

The victim, who is in his mid-20s, was driving a pickup truck in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive around 2:30 a.m. Friday when someone in another vehicle shot him, hitting him in the head, police said.

A passenger in the victim's pickup told detectives that prior to the shooting the driver had been involved in an altercation at Sugar's nightclub near Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road, police said.

"The officers that were assigned to the call did follow up with that nightclub, looking to go back and see if there was some sort of closed-circuit TV that may have caught something," said Officer Carlos Ortiz, a police spokesman. "Right now, we're exploring all leads."

Early on, an investigator at the scene told KSAT 12 News that detectives had not been able to corroborate that scenario.

They questioned the passenger at length, but he was not able to offer much help, police said.

"He mentioned to us that he ducked, so he did not get a description of the vehicle that was involved in this shooting," Ortiz said.

One investigator said the victim's pickup truck appeared to have at least 10 bullet holes, and that the gunfire caused the side airbags to deploy.

The driver lost control of the truck after the gunfire, causing it to hit a utility pole and knock down a street sign.

The passenger was not injured.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.