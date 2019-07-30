Witnesses testify in trial of man accused of crashing car into utility pole, injuring passenger

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of crashing his car into a utility pole while driving drunk, critically injuring a woman passenger, claimed he wasn’t the driver, according to witnesses in court.

When a car, which prosecutors say was being driven by Kassey Williams, 40, struck a utility pole during the predawn hours of June 1, 2017, April Reyna, 46, was critically injured.

“The last thing that April saw that night before the Acura came to a stop was a telephone pole coming into the side of her car,” prosecutor Christian Newman told the jury during opening statements in Williams’ trial Tuesday.

Williams is facing intoxication assault and aggravated assault charges. They’re charges his lawyer, George Scharmen, claimed are not supported by the evidence.

“The state isn’t going to be able to prove that Kassey was intoxicated,” Scharmen told the jury. “His alcohol concentration was .02.”

Kristopher Hyatt, who was on his way to work the morning of the crash, was the first person at the scene, arriving before first responders. He testified that Williams was behind the wheel and that he smelled a strong odor of alcohol as he approached the car.

“At one point, prior to him getting out of the vehicle, he actually reached over the driver’s seat and asked me if I could help him get rid of a bottle of alcohol,” Hyatt testified in court.

Terrance Huff, a paramedic, testified that when he arrived, Williams was out of the car and was not injured. He testified Williams told him that a man he knew only as “James” was driving the car and fled on foot after the crash.

Since Williams is charged in a two-count indictment that includes aggravated assault allegations, he could face up to a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl’s 175th District Court.

