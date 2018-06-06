Woman, 18, critically wounded in shooting on NE Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old woman was shot while she was riding in an SUV on Tuesday night on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said the victim and another woman were picked up at a mall, and while they were traveling on NE Loop 410 near North New Braunfels Street, someone fired several shots into the driver's side of the 2003 GMC Envoy.

The victim was sitting in the front seat of the SUV, police said. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV stopped in the parking lot of Astro Superbowl at 3203 Harry Wurzbach Road and called police.

No arrests have been made, and the only information police have is that the shooter was in a dark vehicle, police said.

