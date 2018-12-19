Woman, 2 children held against their will by 4 men on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her two children are safe after being held against their will by four men on the East Side, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit said officers were tipped off by family members at 8 a.m. Tuesday and went to a home in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive near New Braunfels Avenue.

While undercover investigators were watching the home, they saw the woman and her two boys, ages 8 and 11, get into a car with two of the men. That's when officers intervened and arrested the two men and safely placed the mother and children into police custody.

Officers closed down a nearby intersection for several hours as they worked to determine if the house was clear of any more victims.

Around 7 p.m., officials began firing several rounds of tear gas at the home. When SWAT teams entered, one man ran out and surrendered. A second man was found hiding in the attic.

One weapon was found inside the home, which police are still searching.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.