Woman, 21, arrested in connection with shooting in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Chelsea Williams-Wallace was taken into custody for her alleged role in a shooting that happened on May 22 in the 500 block of Ventura Drive, authorities said.

A 34-year-old man was shot and transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Williams-Wallace was arrested in the 100 block of East Green Valley Drive and has a bond set at $100,000, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and the New Braunfels Police Department continues to seek tips from the public.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury

indictment.

