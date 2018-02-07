Woman, 29, in need of medications missing

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Chiffon Ma-ry Bremby walked out of her home Sunday and has not been seen since, officials said.

Bremby's family is very concerned for her safety due to medical issues and needs her medication, officials said.

Family members told sheriff officials that it's out character for Bremby to leave without notifying them.

Brember is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and white headband.

Anyone with information on Bremby's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.