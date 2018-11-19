67-year-old woman, 6-year-old child killed in house fire in Alamo Heights

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - A 67-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child are dead following a house fire in Alamo Heights, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office said Monday.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 200 block of Inslee Avenue, which is located not far from Broadway Street and North New Braunfels Avenue.

Fire officials said when they arrived they found smoke showing from the back of the house. Firefighters had to kick down the door and pulled the pair from a burning and smoke-filled room, fire officials said.

The woman and child were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where they later died. The victim's names have yet to be released.

The Alamo Heights Fire Department is investigating the cause of fire and have yet to release a damage estimate.

