Woman, 61, killed in Balcones Heights hit-and-run, police say

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas - The Balcones Heights Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred March 28 around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Balcones Heights Road near Shadyview Drive.

According to police, Deloris Douressaux, 61, was struck and killed by and unknown vehicle while crossing the street.

The suspected vehicle is possibly an older model black or dark four-door dodge or Chrysler type vehicle which should have sustained substantial front end damage, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

