Woman, 80, pinned under vehicle in front of Kohl's, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - An 80-year-old woman was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition Friday after police said she was struck by a car and then pinned underneath it in a Kohl's store parking lot.

Police said the unidentified victim and another woman were walking across the driving lane in front of Kohl's, in the 10800 block of Potranco Road, when they were both hit by a Ford Focus.

The driver was making a left turn and told police they did not see the women walking in the parking lot.

Police said the woman who was pinned underneath the car was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Several witnesses were interviewed and police said no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

