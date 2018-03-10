Woman accidentally confesses to shooting man because he came home late, police say

ELMENDORF, Texas - A woman is behind bars after investigators said she unknowingly dialed 911 and confessed to shooting a man because he came home late the day after Valentine's Day.

Linda Moreno Flores, 44, is accused of shooting a man in the leg, telling authorities it was accidental, then accidentally calling authorities again while en route to the hospital and saying she had "shot (the male victim) because she was mad at him for coming home late," an affidavit said.

Flores told authorities they had been shooting dogs that were chasing their cats and the victim had laid his .22-caliber rifle down on the porch. When the victim went out to the yard to see where the dogs had run off to, the victim said she reached down and picked up the rifle and it accidentally went off.

Flores drove the victim to the hospital, but during the accidental 911 call, police said they could hear Flores' confession and the victim coming up with a separate story that they both agreed to give to police.

During an interview with investigators, Flores and the victim both maintained it was an accidental shooting.

Flores is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

