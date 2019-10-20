Woman accidentally shoots self amid dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman allegedly accidentally shot herself amid a dispute with a man.

San Antonio police said the woman was in a disagreement with the man Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9800 block of Colonnade.

The woman then allegedly reached for a gun and accidentally shot herself in the torso, police said.

She was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

