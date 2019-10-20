Woman accidentally shoots self amid dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman allegedly accidentally shot herself amid a dispute with a man.
San Antonio police said the woman was in a disagreement with the man Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9800 block of Colonnade.
The woman then allegedly reached for a gun and accidentally shot herself in the torso, police said.
RELATED: BCSO: Man, 73, killed wife of 50 years, found covered in blood
She was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Check back with KSAT.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.