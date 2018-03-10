Mother accused of hiding son's weapon from deputies after calling 911 for help

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she tried to hide a knife for her son, Bexar County deputies said.

An arrest affidavit said 46-year-old Andrea Craig-Gebhardt called deputies for help, saying her son was armed and threatening to kill her.

When the deputies arrived, they found her son hiding behind a vehicle. Authorities said Craig-Gebhardt then took a knife from him and tried to hide it in her pocket.

When the deputies tried to retrieve the weapon, she allegedly refused to cooperate.

