Woman accused of hitting mother with 10-inch crucifix during argument

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting her mother in the head with a crucifix Sunday night.

Christian Lydia Martinez, 25, arrived home while intoxicated with her husband and began to argue with her 46-year-old mother, according to her arrest affidavit.

Martinez then took a "bulky, wooden" crucifix and began to hit her mother on the head with it, the affidavit states.

She was moving the crucifix, which measures about 10 inches long, "in a stabbing motion," according to the record.

The mother allegedly suffered a fractured skull and was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Martinez fled the scene, according to the affidavit, but was identified in a photo and arrested later that night.

She was charged with aggravated assault, according to jail records, and her bond was set at $30,000.

