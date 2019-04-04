Woman accused of kidnapping 7-year-old daughter, trying to flee out of state

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old woman who San Antonio police said abducted her 7-year-old daughter after she was denied to have a supervised visit with the girl is now facing a kidnapping charge.

Around 4:40 p.m. on March 28, the girl was reported her missing after she was last seen playing with puppies at her family's West Side home.

The girl's stepmother told police she had gone inside to check on the food she was heating up for the girl. When she came back out, she saw a white sedan speeding off and the girl nowhere in sight, according to an arrest affidavit.

As hours passed and authorities asked for the public's help in finding the girl, relatives of the suspect, Kala Loleat Sheffield, provided the whereabouts of the girl.

Sheffield, the biological mother of the girl, told her relatives she was planning to take her daughter to Arizona, where they would hide at a tribal reservation, according to the affidavit.

Police said through her cellphone, they were able to track Sheffield more than an hour away in Comal County. Around midnight, a trooper found the girl and took Sheffield into custody near her home in the 600 block of Lonesome Street in Canyon Lake.

The girl's stepmother told police she believes the incident was a result of a dispute that occurred earlier that day.

According to the affidavit, Sheffield had requested to have a supervised visit with her daughter through the family's assigned Child Protective Services caseworker.

The girl's father told Sheffield he wanted to follow the child custody agreement and denied her request, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors have charged Sheffield with kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

According to online records, Sheffield has since been released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

