Woman accused of pepper spraying, pushing mother into wall

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after she attacked her mom with pepper spray, officials said.

Police said Jaclyne Santibanez showed up at her mother's house Friday afternoon claiming she had something to tell her.

The victim told officers she refused to open the door at first, and when she finally did, Santibanez grabbed her face, sprayed it with pepper spray and then pushed her into a wall before running off.

The victim suffered redness on her face and mouth from the pepper spray and a scratch on her back from being pushed.

Police said this is not the first time Santibanez has been charged with assaulting a family member.

