Grand jury indicts woman accused of 'poking' teen with knife, hitting her

SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday, a Bexar County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Graciela Gaytan for allegedly causing injury to a child.

According to the indictment, Gaytan grabbed and hit a 14-year-old girl, then "poked" her with a knife.

The indictment states Gaytan hit the girl on June 3, 2017.

A request for a more detailed report from the San Antonio Police Department was denied by authorities who cited the fact that the case involved a minor.

"Per the Attorney General’s Office we no longer release any information regarding cases that involve children/juveniles," Officer Carlos Roberto Ortiz said in an email.

The 34-year-old was brought into the Central Magistrate's Office around 9:30 a.m. Friday and released on a $15,000 bond, online records show.

