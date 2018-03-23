Woman accused of sharing nude photos of ex-son-in-law's new girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is accused of sharing intimate pictures of her ex-son-in-law’s new girlfriend, police said.

Deborah Lund, 53, is charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate material.

Police said Lund made false allegations of drug use and child neglect to Child Protective Services, according to an arrest affidavit. She also allegedly showed up at the woman’s workplace.

The alleged harassment apparently started when Lund found out about the new relationship, police said.

Last month, Lund sent the intimate pictures of the victim to the boyfriend’s family, according to the affidavit. He believes his ex-wife got into his iCloud account and stole the pictures, which the victim had shared with him.

Police say Lund originally denied sending the images but eventually admitted to sending them. She allegedly told police she couldn't remember who sent the pictures to her.

