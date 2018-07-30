Woman accused of stabbing husband has prior arrest for family violence

SAN ANTONIO - A woman accused of stabbing her husband during a dispute in their far Northwest Side home had prior arrests related to family violence, records show.

Brandy Aiello, 36, was arrested early Monday in connection with the latest incident.

San Antonio police say she used a kitchen knife to stab her 36-year-old husband in the belly.

Officers found him at the home, located in the 9800 block of Kelton Drive, shortly before 2 a.m.

He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested Aiello at the scene on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member.

Records show a prior arrest on a similar charge in August 2017, although there’s no mention of a stabbing in that case.

It appears the charge was later changed to continuous violence. The judgment in that case was deferred, records show.

