Woman accused of trying to kidnap children from park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies in Florida arrested a woman Monday who allegedly tried to abduct several children from a beach park.

Sarah Freeman, 34, approached a pregnant woman and said, “This isn’t a Florida trip you’re going to want to remember,” according to a press released obtained by KSAT sister station, WKMG in Orlando.

Freeman then allegedly tried to grab the woman's child by a towel. The mother was able to escape with her child after a struggle.

"She physically grabbed and was walking off with a smaller child and then tried to grab my son and I told her I was going to stab her if she did. I didn't have anything to stab her with," the mother told a 911 operator.

Several other parents also say the woman tried to take their children.

Deputies said Freeman appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

