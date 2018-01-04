Woman allowed smuggled immigrants to hide in SW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they believe was allowing human smugglers to use her Southwest Side home to house people who they had smuggled into the country illegally.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the Department of Homeland Security also had been watching Crystal Perez, 31, for some time.

It says that she had been allowing smugglers to use her home to hide people who they had brought into the United States illegally.

She would collect anywhere from $50-100 per head, in addition to getting a cut of the money the smugglers had charged the people.

During questioning, investigators said, Perez admitted to the crimes.

The affidavit said she told them she knew what she was doing was illegal, but she did it anyway because she did not have a job.

Documents show July 23 as the date the crimes occurred. However, a warrant was issued for Perez just this week.

Perez was arrested Wednesday on charges of smuggling of persons and unlicensed money services business.

