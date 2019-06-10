SAPD: Woman arrested after husband stabbed in neck with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested woman they say stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Ronnie Elizabeth Kleiner, 25, has been taken into police custody.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Charline Lane around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his late 20s suffering from a stab wound to the throat.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Kleiner and her husband had been arguing over money when he grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the floor. That's when, police said, Kleiner grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him once in the neck.

The husband was taken to University Hospital by emergency medical services personnel and is in critical but stable condition.

Kleiner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $40,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.