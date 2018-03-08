Woman arrested in connection with car theft, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a car theft.

Police said Alayna Villegas distracted a person who was trying to sell their car while the man Villegas was with drove off with the victim's car.

The seller tried holding onto the car door and was dragged. Police said the victim let go once he saw the man was armed.

Villegas drove away in another car, but the victim was able to report her license plates to police.

Villegas has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.