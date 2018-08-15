NW Side woman stabbed in face after answering front door

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side woman suffered a stab wound to her face after answering her front door early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police said the stabbing happened shortly before 2 a.m., soon after the victim had an argument on the phone with her boyfriend.

They found the woman, who is in her 40s, at her apartment in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard.

She told officers that during that argument with her boyfriend on the phone, he threatened to send someone to her home.

At some point after that the woman heard someone at her door, opened it and was stabbed in the face, they said.

Police brought in a dog and helicopter and searched the area but did not find the attacker.

Officers also went to the boyfriend’s home but didn’t find him there either.

Police said they were investigating whether he may have sent someone else to do the stabbing.

