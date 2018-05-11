Woman attacked by 2 men at North Side apartment complex, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was attacked by two men at an apartment complex overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. at the Pure View at TPC Apartments, which is located in the 4000 block of TPC Parkway on the city's far North Side.

According to deputies, the victim was hit in the head with a hammer and also had lacerations to her leg. The woman fled to a nearby elevator where she managed to hit the emergency button and call for help, deputies said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s to early 30s, was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her name and condition are not currently known.

Deputies did not disclose why the attack occurred or a description of the suspects.

